Home Is Where The Art Is

A Virtual Music and Arts Festival

To benefit the Cape Cod Arts Relief Fund

Thursday, April 30 – Saturday, May 2, 2020

This is a free event open to the public. Donations are accepted through the Arts Foundation Facebook page where you pick your own ticket price. Show your favorite supporter some love by throwing them a donation the night of via the Arts Foundation website.

You can also donate to the Cape Cod Arts Relief Fund at https://artsfoundation.org/cape-cod-arts-relief-fund/.

THURSDAY, APRIL 30 ~ Opening Night

6 PM — Tianna Esperanza

7 PM — Schuyler Grant & Brad Conant

8 PM — Filmmaker, actress and musician Amy Jo Johnson

FRIDAY, MAY 1

10 AM — Newbery Honor-winning author Lauren Wolk

11 AM — Cape Cod Modern House Trust Founding Director Peter McMahon

12 PM — Matt Scinto of the Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra

1 PM — Cynthia Packard Studio Workshop

4 PM — Will Dailey

5 PM — Adam Spencer of Adam in Chatham / Line Dance Party

7 PM — G. Love & Special Sauce

8 PM — Crooked Coast’s Luke Vose unplugged

SATURDAY, MAY 2

10 AM — Morning jazz with Bert Jackson Music

11 AM — Kyle Spraker & Maria Rindenello-Spraker of the Cape Symphony

12 PM — Zoë Lewis

1 PM — Kim Moberg Music

6 PM — Cynthia Packard Painting Studio

7 PM — Monica Rizzio