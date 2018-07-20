This is a free event open to the public. Donations are accepted through the Arts Foundation Facebook page where you pick your own ticket price. Show your favorite supporter some love by throwing them a donation the night of via the Arts Foundation website.
You can also donate to the Cape Cod Arts Relief Fund at https://artsfoundation.org/cape-cod-arts-relief-fund/.
THURSDAY, APRIL 30 ~ Opening Night
6 PM — Tianna Esperanza
7 PM — Schuyler Grant & Brad Conant
8 PM — Filmmaker, actress and musician Amy Jo Johnson
FRIDAY, MAY 1
10 AM — Newbery Honor-winning author Lauren Wolk
11 AM — Cape Cod Modern House Trust Founding Director Peter McMahon
12 PM — Matt Scinto of the Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra
1 PM — Cynthia Packard Studio Workshop
4 PM — Will Dailey
5 PM — Adam Spencer of Adam in Chatham / Line Dance Party
7 PM — G. Love & Special Sauce
8 PM — Crooked Coast’s Luke Vose unplugged
SATURDAY, MAY 2
10 AM — Morning jazz with Bert Jackson Music
11 AM — Kyle Spraker & Maria Rindenello-Spraker of the Cape Symphony
12 PM — Zoë Lewis
1 PM — Kim Moberg Music
6 PM — Cynthia Packard Painting Studio
7 PM — Monica Rizzio