Fresh Togs
Get this shirt on your back
Your donation of $60 or more entitles you to one of our stylish new T-shirts as a thank you gift (tattoos not included)
Donate your old records to support community radio. We’d love to see what you’ve got, and we’ll share them with our DJs and turn them into cash by listing them for sale. It’s a win for everybody. You get closet space back, folks get to enjoy that music you’ve been hiding and the station gets money to pay our bills.
No old records? No problem! Perhaps you’ve got an old vehicle taking up space in your driveway or even in your yard. We’ll take it off your hands. Boat? Motorcycle? Yup, we’ll take those too, no matter the condition – it doesn’t even need to run. Just call our partners at 866-966-7123 and they’ll take care of the rest. Check out the details or handle everything online at their website.