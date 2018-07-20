WBCN and The American Revolution
WOMR presents “WBCN and The American Revolution” in a virtual screening to support community radio. The landmark film about the early days of the legendary underground Boston radio station will be available to rent online for $10 from May 18-31.
Directed by Peabody Award-winner Bill Lichenstein, who worked at WBCN and later became the program director of WBRU, The film follows the radical, free-form radio station set against the political, social and cultural upheaval in Boston and nationally in the late ’60s and early ’70s
