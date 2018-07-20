News

Office Closed

As we take the necessary precautions to keep our staff, volunteers and the community safe, the office will be closed until further notice. The broadcast will continue with new shows recorded by our DJs at home, reruns of old shows, and contributions from independent producers from off Cape. There may be wide variations in sound quality and occasional disruptions in service as we maintain operations under the current conditions. If you have messages that need to get on the air, or if you have content that you think we might be interested in broadcasting, please contact matty@womr.org. It’s likely that you will not hear all of your favorite DJs at their normal times, but we’re doing our best to get everyone up to speed on creating new shows from home.

On March 22, 2020, the Provincetown Select Board declared a State of Emergency to support the community’s response to coronavirus.

The Town of Provincetown has announced the first two confirmed cases of COVID-19. The Health Department is working with the families of those infected to ensure that they are appropriately quarantined and that those who have come in contact with them take the necessary precautions. The two cases are travel related and therefore are not evidence of community spread. Residents are reminded to take steps towards social distancing, limit exposure to others, and wash hands frequently. Anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever and a cough or difficulty breathing should self-isolate immediately and call their healthcare provider for medical advice.

 

The Board of Health has declared a Shelter in Place Order and will close all nonessential services, retailers and businesses as of 5:00 pm, Monday, March 23, 2020. Provincetown residents are directed to stay in their homes and avoid all public gatherings, practicing social distancing in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In addition, the Select Board will institute a parking ban for all non-resident vehicles to discourage visitors from coming to Town during the Shelter in Place Order.

For more information, please contact Town Manager Robin Craver at 508-487-7002 or

rcraver@provincetown-ma.gov

 