On March 22, 2020, the Provincetown Select Board declared a State of Emergency to support the community’s response to coronavirus.

The Town of Provincetown has announced the first two confirmed cases of COVID-19. The Health Department is working with the families of those infected to ensure that they are appropriately quarantined and that those who have come in contact with them take the necessary precautions. The two cases are travel related and therefore are not evidence of community spread. Residents are reminded to take steps towards social distancing, limit exposure to others, and wash hands frequently. Anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever and a cough or difficulty breathing should self-isolate immediately and call their healthcare provider for medical advice.