We are always looking for folks who would like to be a DJ. No experience necessary. We’re also interested in hearing from people who would like to host a talk show. We currently have a seasonal opening on alternate Thursdays from 9:30a-12:30p. Call the office at 508-487-2619 to find out how to get started. Send proposals to matty@womr.org

Donate your unwanted records to help community radio. We’ll appraise them and give you credit for your taxes. If collecting’s your thing, take a look at our inventory and pick up a few titles. Call Matty in the office for more information.

Call 866-WOMR-123 or fill out the form to donate your car, boat or motorcycle today. Our contractor will handle all the details and the station will reap the rewards of your wreck.