Community Radio For Cape Cod And Beyond

LISTEN HERE

Get The App!

Take WOMR wherever you go. Live stream, broadcast archives, upcoming schedule, playlists, events calendar – it’s all in there. It’ll change your life.

Listen to the broadcast archives. Listen to any show from the last two weeks here.

Be A DJ

The program committee is seeking proposals from trained volunteers to fill 3rd Sundays of each month from 9pm to midnight. Every other Monday from 9-11 pm is also open as is the 3rd Wednesday of each month from 9 to midnight. New volunteers are welcome to begin the training process to get qualified to fill in as substitutes. Contact matty@womr.org with any questions or to set up an orientation interview.

Get In the Groove



Donate your old records to WOMR or add to your collection with something from our online record store. Call the office or email Matty to arrange donation of your collection. We’ll even come pick them up if necessary.





Our partners at CARS will take care of everything for you and send WOMR the proceeds from your donation. Call 866-WOMR-123 or fill out the form on the website to get started today.