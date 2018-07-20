In celebration of our partnership with the Harwich (UK) Festival of the Arts and in recognition of the anniversary of the Mayflower landing in Provincetown, we aired excerpts of this year’s festival. Harwich, England was the home of the captain of the Mayflower, Christopher Jones.
One of the performers featured in that broadcast was Matthew Crampton. Matthew has produced a video about Harwich, the Mayflower and other stories of migration:
For centuries Harwich has seen migrants leave for better things – and arrive in search of sanctuary. Here we meet some of these desperate people. And we see how such human cargo – such as transportees, the enslaved, kindertransport and other refugeess – has shaped Britain, and America.
