Annual Meeting
Hear the state of the station and welcome the newest members of our board of directors, all from the comfort of your own home.
The annual business meeting of the corporation (which is a lot more fun than it sounds) will take place this Saturday, November 21 at 1pm. Those interested in attending can get the link by emailing chris@womr.org
Donate Your Junk
One person’s trash is another person’s way of funding community radio.
If you’ve got old records or old vehicles, we’ll take them off your hands. Our partners will pick up your vehicle and sell it at auction so we get the cash. The records will go into the inventory of our record store which also generates cash to help support the station. Call the office or email matty@womr.org to arrange for pick up of your unwanted vinyl.