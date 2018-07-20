Brand New Show!
Tim Miller and Tony Raine both arrived on the planet in 1955. Tim is from Detroit and Tony is from the North of England. The two geezers washed ashore on Cape Cod many moons ago and made their living in movies and music until COVID put an end to all of that. From a decades-old friendship, a mutual love of rock’n’roll and film, and a podcast concept, T’n’T has evolved into Tim and Tony’s Rock and Pop Show on WOMR. New episodes premiere at midnight on Sunday each week and available for streaming on demand.