COVID-19 Statement
The spread of the coronavirus is being taken very seriously by the staff and volunteers of WOMR. We realize the impact it can have on everyone that comes into the office, the listeners and the broader community. We are prepared to continue operating during the pandemic.
Although we believe that the risk in our area is currently relatively low, we are well stocked with disinfectant wipes and are using them on a regular basis. We are currently making preparations to hold committee and other staff meetings remotely. Although we are proud of our open door policy at the station, we ask that visits to the office be temporarily restricted to essential business.
We have asked that any of our volunteers who are even slightly symptomatic to stay home. Additionally, any volunteer who feels uncomfortable being in the studio for any reason has been invited to take some time off. As a result, you may hear some pre-recorded programming instead of your favorite show.
We will continue to monitor the situation daily and we’ll make any changes as necessary and as recommended by the CDC, WHO and local authorities. As always, if you have any questions or concerns you’re welcome to call the office at 508-487-2619.
We’ll get through this together. While maintaining an appropriate social distance.