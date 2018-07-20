Enjoy A Night At The Theater
At Cape Cod Theatre Company through August 26
Written by Hans Christian Andersen and adapted by James P. Byrne with music by Jane Staab, about two weavers who promise an emperor a new suit of clothes that they say is invisible to those who are unfit for their positions, stupid, or incompetent – while in reality, they make no clothes at all, making everyone believe the clothes are invisible to them. When the emperor parades before his subjects in his new “clothes”, no one dares to say that they do not see any suit of clothes on him for fear that they will be seen as stupid. Finally, a child cries out, “But he isn’t wearing anything at all!”
At Harbor Stage through September 2
a World Premiere
featuring Robin Bloodworth, Winslow Corbett, Jonathan Fielding, Robert Kropf, Emily Nash, and Brenda Withers
Rising tensions in a gentrifying neighborhood prompt a disconnected community to question the roots of “random” violence. A dark comedy that sheds some light on law-and-order, personal responsibility, and the hidden costs of making a living.