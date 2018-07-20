Although we would love to invite everyone to train to become a DJ, we’re unable to welcome new volunteers into the office due to the pandemic. People already trained and those able to work from home are welcome to submit proposals to fill alternate Saturdays from 6-9am. Oldies format is preferred. Contact matty@womr.org for more information.
Vinyl In, Vinyl Out
Donate your old records to WOMR or add to your collection with something from our online record store. Call the office oremail Mattyto arrange donation of your collection. We’ll even come pick them up if necessary.