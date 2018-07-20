We are once again happy to welcome anyone who would like to be a DJ. Volunteers can get started on training regardless of experience or current openings on the broadcast schedule. The Program Committee currently welcomes proposals to host alternate Wednesdays from 1-4pm and seasonal alternate Sundays from 1-4pm. Contact matty@womr.org or call the office for more information.
Vinyl In, Vinyl Out
Donate your old records to WOMR or add to your collection with something from our online record store. Call the office oremail Mattyto arrange donation of your collection. We’ll even come pick them up if necessary.