Be A DJ

The Program Committee is now inviting proposals to host from 9 to midnight on the 3rd Sunday of each month; 3rd and 5th Sundays from 12-1pm; and seasonal alternate Wednesdays from 1-4pm. Applicants must already be trained in the studio. Call or write to get involved and start training if you’d like to be a DJ. Contact matty@womr.org with any questions or submissions.

Get In the Groove



Donate your old records to WOMR or add to your collection with something from our online record store. Call the office or email Matty to arrange donation of your collection. We’ll even come pick them up if necessary.



Our partners at CARS will take care of everything for you and send WOMR the proceeds from your donation. Call 866-WOMR-123 or fill out the form on the website to get started today.