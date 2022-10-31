The program committee is seeking proposals from trained volunteers to fill 1st and 3rd Saturdays of each month from 9pm to midnight. Every other Monday from 9-11 pm is also open. New volunteers are welcome to begin the training process to get qualified to fill in as substitutes. Contact matty@womr.org with any questions or to set up an orientation interview.
Get In the Groove
Donate your old records to WOMR or add to your collection with something from our online record store. Call the office oremail Mattyto arrange donation of your collection. We’ll even come pick them up if necessary.