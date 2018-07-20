For a donation of $60 or more, we’d be happy to send you one of the following:
As we take the necessary precautions to keep our staff, volunteers and the community safe, the office will be closed until further notice. The broadcast will continue with shows produced by our DJs at home. If you have messages that need to get on the air, please contact matty@womr.org. You may not hear all of your favorite DJs at their normal times, but we’re doing our best to get everyone up to speed on creating new shows from home.