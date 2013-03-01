On now at WHAT



THIS IS OUR YOUTH is a living snapshot of the moment between adolescence and adulthood when many young people first go out into the world on their own, armed only with the ideas and techniques they developed as teenagers—ideas and techniques far more sophisticated than their parents ever realize, and far less effectual than they themselves can possibly imagine.

In meticulous, hilarious, and agonizing detail, THIS IS OUR YOUTH follows forty-eight hours of three very lost young souls in the big city at the dawn of the Reagan Era: Warren, a dejected nineteen-year-old who steals fifteen thousand dollars from his abusive father; Dennis, the charismatic and domineering friend who helps him put the money to good use; and Jessica, the anxiously insightful young woman Warren yearns for.

