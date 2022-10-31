Call or write to get involved and start training if you’d like to be a DJ. There is currently one open Sunday per month from 12-1pm. Contact matty@womr.org with any questions or to submit a proposal.
Get In the Groove
Donate your old records to WOMR or add to your collection with something from our online record store. Call the office oremail Mattyto arrange donation of your collection. We’ll even come pick them up if necessary. We also need a volunteer to help run the store. Must be available Mondays in the Provincetown office. Contact Matty for details.