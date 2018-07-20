Although we would love to invite everyone to train to become a DJ, we’re unable to welcome new volunteers into the office due to the pandemic. New contributors are welcome if able to work from home. Call the office at 508-487-2619 to find out how to get started or contact matty@womr.org
Donate your old records to WOMR or add to your collection with something from our online record store. Call the office oremail Mattyto arrange donation of your collection. We’ll even come pick them up if necessary.