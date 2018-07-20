Rossi’s Raging Skillet
Chef Rossi has been sharing her life stories with listeners of Bite This! on WOMR for years, spinning tales of life, love, food, religion and sexuality. That show evolved into a book which has morphed into a play. The stage show is now playing at the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater from August 22nd through September 15th. Tickets are available at WHAT.org.
Based on “The Raging Skillet: The True Life Adventures of Chef Rossi, A Memoir with Recipes,” Raging Skillet is directed by Sasha Brätt, with Shanel Sparr as Chef Rossi, Kathryn Kates as her mom, and Michael Patrick Trimm as DJ Skillit. Performances are Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8:00 pm, with two preview performances on August 22 and 23 beginning at 7:30 pm.