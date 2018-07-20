There ARE Ghosts
And sometimes they get in the machines.
Due to circumstances beyond our control, Noir Radio Theater suffered technical difficulty in the presentation of the conclusion of The Island of Deadly Enchantment.
Tune in Thursday October 29 at 8:30pm for a special noir ghost story. SCARY.
The gremlins also got to the most recent edition of the Indie News Hour.
The Vinyl Revolution at 33 1/3 (and 45 rpm)
We put the love back in neglected treasure and pass it on to the next generation of analog aficionados.
If you’ve got a 12″ or 7″ hole in your heart, fill it up with some shiny black plastic. We’ve even got CDs for sale if that’s more your size.
Donations are always welcome if you’d like to help us build our inventory. Just call the office at 508-487-2619 or email matty.