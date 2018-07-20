‘Tis The Season

Yule For Fuel

Lower Cape Outreach Council. Wellfleet Harbor Actor’s Theater once again presents the holiday benefit forThe holiday party is hosted by Stephen Russell and takes place on your screen from December 18-31 featuring archival performances from the last 12 years.

The production features performances by David Roth, CRY (Chris Miner, Lynda Shuster, and Rick Sweeney), Rosemary Clancy and James Rice, Patty Larkin, Christine Rathbun Ernst, Sophie Crafts, Lucy Swain, The Fix-It Sisters (Susan Blood and Candace Hammond featuring Lucy Blood and Freya Rich), Bridget and Alli Doyle, The Chandler Travis Three-O, Catie Flynn, The Flakes, Tom Leidenfrost, and Broadway Central (Frank Poranski and Larry Chaplan).

Cape Cod Christmas Cavalcade

Housing Assistance Corp.

Get links and find out more at Chandler Travis’ website. The Cavalcade is also happening again. The benefit for thewill take place virtually and in two parts hosted by Ding & Danny. The show will feature vintage clips from past Cavalcades and promises a few new surprises too.Get links and find out more at

Part one of the Cavalcade is available from 7pm December 17 and features:

The Chandler Travis Philharmonic, Kate & Tad from Sidewalk Driver, Cla Da Bossa Nova, Zoe Lewis, Jordan Renzi with Tad Price, Suede, Toast & Jam, Fred Fried, Broadway Central, Gip Hoppe, Kami Lyle, Tripping Lily, The Spampinato Brothers Band, Christine Rathbun Ernst, Steve Shook & the Elftone Mostly Girl Revue, The Snowflakes, Fred Boak with the Athol Thingerth and more?!?

Part two of the Cavalcade is available from 7pm December 20 and features:

Siobhan Magnus, The Chandler Travis Philharmonic, Trevor the Juggler, The Ticks with the Cavalcade Players, John Shuman, Pierre Beauregarde, The Greenheads, The Rip-It-Ups, Scream Along With Billy, The Catbirds and more?!?