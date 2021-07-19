WFMR off air

Our transmitter in Orleans blew a fuse and is out of commission until we can get parts and service. Thank you for your patience.

92.1 FM and the live stream are up and running for your listening pleasure.

There has been an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and individuals reporting COVID-like symptoms in Provincetown. COVID-19 infection has occurred in both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. As of Friday July 16, 132 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 had been officially reported to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health associated with the Provincetown cases. Of these, 89 are Massachusetts residents, 39 of which reside in Barnstable County. The other individuals who tested positive reside outside of Massachusetts. Investigation is ongoing and the numbers are likely to change as the situation evolves.

Based on this information, public health authorities from the Provincetown Select Board, Provincetown Board of Health, and the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment have issued an adivsory urging the public to take reasonable precautions.

Crowds, especially in indoor spaces, increase the risk of transmission.

Handshaking, kissing, hugging and other close contact increases the risk of transmission.

Masks are advised indoors where social distancing is not possible.

All unvaccinated individuals, including children under 12, are required to wear masks outdoors when social distancing is not possible and in indoor public spaces, per CDC guidelines.

Masks are mandatory for everyone on public and private transportation (including rideshares, livery, taxis, ferries, MBTA, Commuter Rail and transportation stations), and in healthcare facilities

Testing will be conducted at Veterans Memorial Community Center parking lot at 2 Mayflower Street, Provincetown (off Winslow Street) daily through Friday July 23 from 10am-3pm. COVID-19 testing is free and does not require an appointment.

Free testing and vaccination is also available through Outer Cape Health Services in Provincetown. Individuals seeking testing and/or vaccination can call 508-905-2888 to schedule a test OR they can arrive at the Provincetown health center at 49 Harry Kemp Way and call from OUTSIDE 508-487-9395 ext. 1

Assistance is available for residents and visitors who test positive and need to quarantine.

Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment COVID-19 resources

MA DPH Multilingual COVID-19 resource page