News

WFMR off air

Apparently the excitement of free-form community radio was just too much for our transmitter in Orleans. It blew a gasket and is out of commission until our engineer can apply some TLC. Thank you for your patience.

92.1 FM and the live stream are up and running for your listening pleasure.

 

Friday July 16 7pm – Martin Sexton – Payomet – North Truro

 

Saturday July 17 7pm – Joe Louis Walker – Payomet – North Truro

 