Arts Week, 29 June, 2017

At the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater you can see Painting Churches. Gardner and Fanny Church are preparing to move out of their Beacon Hill house to their summer cottage on Cape Cod. Their daughter Mags agrees to help, for she hopes as well to finally paint their portrait. She is now on the verge of artistic celebrity herself and hopes, by painting her parents, to come to terms with them and they with her. For times and tickets, go to WHAT.org

At the Cape Rep Theatre in Brewster it’s Men on Boats. In 1869, one-armed explorer John Wesley Powell and his crew of 9 men in 4 boats went down the Colorado River into the Grand Canyon, not knowing what lay ahead. This great adventure is reenacted by ten women —- the rapids, the rations, the ride of their lives— an ingenious, hilarious, brilliant new play and a hit of the season last year at New York City’s Playwright’s Horizons. More at caperep.org

Varla Jean returns to Provincetown’s Art House with her new show, Bad Heroine, starting June 23rd and running through the summer. For their whole cabaret schedule, go to ptownarthouse.com

On July 18th at the Provincetown Theater it’s the fifth annual Provincetown Story Night, a Moth-like production of real people and real stories. And then it’s the Summer of Salome, Oscar Wilde’s passionate play about passions run amuck. More at provincetowntheater.com

On Sunday, check out the New England Strawberry Festival. That’s at Wellfleet Preservation Hall rom 2-4. And don’t forget that open mic night continues throughout the summer! You can find this and more at wellfleetpreservationhall.org.

The musical Chicago is the longest-running musical in Broadway history wand it’s making its Outer Cape premiere when Peregrine Theatre Ensemble opens the show at Provincetown’s newly renovated Fishermen Hall. The show follows murderesses Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart who find themselves on death row together and fight for the fame that will keep them from the gallows in the 1920s. peregrinetheatre.com

Coming up at the Payomet Center for the Performing Arts in North Truro, it’s, Nikki Hill tonight (Take a look at her profile in this week’s Provincetown Magazine), and Marcia Ball on July 2. For tickets and to see the entire season lineup, go to payomet.org