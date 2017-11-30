Arts Week 30 November 2017

guests:

Allison Beaven (Outer Cape Chorale), Nina Schussler (Cape Cod Theatre Company

***

On December 7th, the Cape Rep is throwing its gala holiday party at the historic Captain Linnell House on Skaket Beach in Orleans. Tickets are $100 each and available at www.caperep.org. And this is your last weekend to see Boundless, a new play with music that explores how local fishermen navigate the rough waters of politics, science, economics and tradition to survive in today’s world. Created from interviews with Cape Cod fishermen, their families, and the organizations that keep them fishing, Boundless takes us into the heart of their story. Check out my review of the play over at ptownie.com; I strongly recommend seeing it! Caperep.org

This is Holly Folly weekend, with lots to see and do in Provincetown. Do not miss these three days of holiday revelry, from traditional carols ‘round the piano to the not so traditional Speedo run down Commercial Street. Not quite what Currier and Ives had in mind, Holly Folly antics are a fun kick-start to the season with a non-stop line-up of events including the Gay Men’s Chorus, dancing into the night and the popular Shop Hop, where you vie for great prizes while taking advantage of major sales happening in Provincetown’s shops and galleries. Free to everyone is the ever popular Inn Stroll, an open house at a number of Ptown’s famed guesthouses. Pace yourself for this one, as the innkeepers out-Martha Stewart each other in decorations, treats and libations. http://ptown.org/holly-folly/

Want to find out about local music going on all over the Cape? Visit capecodmusic.com for bands and events.

At The Water’s Edge Cinema, it’s 120 Beats Per Minute: In 1990s Paris, amid rallies, protests & ecstatic dance parties, two guys working for an HIV/AIDS organization fall in love, and their passion blazes against the shadow of mortality as the activists fight for a breakthrough. In French w/subtitles. You can also see WONDERSTRUCK, a magical cinematic creation from PIFF Filmmaker on the Edge award winner Todd Haynes weaves together two stories set 50 years apart, both focused on deaf children who run away to NYC on epic quests to find someone with whom they are desperately longing to connect.Watersedgecinema.org.

The Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum is leading Provincetown 400, the initiative whose mission is to oversee events and fundraising for the commemorations in 2020 of the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower Pilgrim’s first landing in Provincetown. Also, there’s a fabulous champagne and oyster New Year’s Day party there along with a great vantage point for watching the fireworks. There are a lot of ways for you to get involved, so visit them at pilgrim-monument.org.

Crone’s Team Trivia has returned! It’s Thursday nights at Napi’s restaurant at 7pm. You don’t need to come with a team; they’ll help you find one. There is a wide range of topics with some singing and dancing thrown in. Check out the Facebook page for more information.

After a disappointing season, the Provincetown Theater has hired David Drake as its new artistic director and they’ll be offering a musical holiday revue, A Very Townie Christmas on December 15, 16, and 17. Provincetowntheater.org

At the Cape Cod Theatre Company you can see A Christmas Carol starting December 8th. Celebrate this timeless Christmas tradition with your whole family and recapture the joy and generosity of the season. Capecodtheatrecompany.org.

This Saturday at the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater you can see and hear the Metropolitan Opera Live in HD: The Exterminating Angel at12:55 pm. WHAT.org

Tonight at 6:30 The Harper and The Minstrel present An Early Music Wynter Concert at the Provincetown Public Library. The concert will feature Holiday and Wynter Music from The Medieval, Renaissance and Baroque Periods and will be accompanied by a variety of Period instruments. More at http://provincetownlibrary.org

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention The Joe Gouveia Outermost Poetry Contest, because we’re accepting submissions now! In honor of former Cape Cod Poet Laureate, Joe Gouveia, WOMR/WFMR continues this annual tradition to honor his commitment to the poetry community while supporting a great community asset. Judge Marge Piercy will select the finalists for both the National and Regional categories. We are awarding $1,300 in prizes, and there’s more at womr.org