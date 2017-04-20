Arts Week April 20, 2017

This is Arts Week, and I’m Jeannette de Beauvoir. I’m going to give you a taste of what’s going on around the mid and lower Cape in terms of art, literature, theater, cultural events, and other entertainment.

At the Provincetown Theater starting on May 3 you can see Oscar Wilde’s Salome, a scandalous play that takes place at King Herod’s birthday party. “The Man Who Has It All” only wants one thing- for his stepdaughter Salome to dance for him. He promises to give her absolutely anything in return. The rest, of course, is history. For times and tickets, visit provincetowntheater.org

ART IN THE BARN: A DAY OF PAINTING IN THE HAWTHORNE BARN BROUGHT TO YOU BY PAAM + TWENTY SUMMERS. It will include a SHORT LECTURE, a PAINTING DEMO with a CLOTHED MODEL. That’s on SATURDAY, MAY 13 from 9AM-2PM. $20 includes breakfast and lunch. There are only 20 spaces available, and you can buy tickets at paam.org/barn

At the Wellfleet Preservation Hall, on Friday at 7pm it’s the OUTERMOST CONTRA DANCE. Suggested donation is $10. There is a community potluck beforehand at 6:30, with the dance starting at 7:00. Contra dancing is social interaction set to music, meeting people, and making new friends. A caller, working with a group of live musicians, guides new and experienced dancers alike through a variety of dances. No need to bring a partner, we’ll find you one!

Also at the Hall it’s the 1ST ANNUAL NON-PROFIT FESTIVAL Saturday, April 22nd, 11am – 4pm – Free & All are welcome. Join us for a special day of celebrating and connecting non-profit organizations! The festival will include an eclectic selection of over 40 regional non-profits, ranging from arts-oriented to health & wellness, to human and social services related. Visitors who are interested in getting involved in their local community, volunteerism and others avenues of participation will have direct access to a wealth of information all day between the hours of 11am and 4pm. A delicious selection of organic food and beverages will be offered by Wellfleet’s The Local Juice for purchase, plus music and the Hall’s trademark warm, welcoming atmosphere will contribute to a fun and festive afternoon for all to enjoy. wellfleetpreservationhall.org

Tonight is the last trivia night at 7:00 pm at Napi’s in Provincetown, featuring a special trivia menu and categories that include music, a puzzle, and more.

In a rare theatrical event, the Cape Cod Symphony is pairing one of the most dramatic symphonies ever written, Symphony No. 5 by Dmitri Shostakovich, with an extraordinary play for actors and orchestra by Andre Previn and Tom Stoppard, “Every Good Boy Deserves Favor.” Both works are a response to political oppression and celebrate freedom of thought. For the first time ever, the Cape Symphony is partnering with the Cotuit Center for the Arts to present this powerful music and play in one moving tribute to the enduring nature of the human spirit. more at cape symphony.org

THE LOST CITY OF Z: The true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett, who found evidence of a previously unknown advanced civilization in the Amazon in the 1920s. TOMORROW: An uplifting environmental documentary identifying initiatives that have proven effective in ten countries around the world. Laura Ludwig from the Center for Coastal Studies will conduct a Q&A following the screenings. THE ZOOKEEPER’S WIFE: The true story of the couple who owned the Warsaw Zoo & helped save hundreds of people & animals during the German invasion. Watersedgecinema.org

At the Cap Rep starting on May 4th you can see Regular Singing, a wonderfully intimate drama set on the 50th anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s assassination, that unfolds in the Apple home in Rhinebeck, New York as the family shares a monumental evening together, one that is both unique and familiar to us all. caperep.org

On Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6, at 7:30 pm and on Sunday, May 7, at 3 pm, Jacob Sears Memorial Library will present Judith Partelow’s A Woman’s Heart. The play is presented as part of ArtSpring Cape Cod, a Cape-wide grass roots celebration of arts and culture sponsored by The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod, and ArtWeek Boston, an award-winning creative festival in the greater Boston area.

The Provincetown Art Association and Museum has posted its summer workshops on its website; many of these workshops fill quickly, so you might want to peruse the offerings and see if there’s something there to interest or challenge you. paam.org

And the Castle Hill Center for the Arts in Truro has also posted its 2017 workshops, from encaustic to pottery to textiles to photography, there’s something for everyone. You can find out more about these classes and more at castlehill.org

There’s a great line-up of performances and activities that’s been posted at the Payomet Center for the Performing Arts in North Truro, and as it’s a good idea to get tickets in advance, head on over to payomet.org to see what’s happening.

So my first guests in the studio are Judith Partelow and Janet Robertson, here to talk about Judith’s new play, A Women’s Heart.

My second guest in the studio is Jeff Peters, writer, publisher, and the owner of our newest bookshop here in Provincetown, East End Books.