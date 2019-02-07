Arts Week for 7 February 2019

guests:

Stephanie Weaver from Cape Symphony

David Drake from Provincetown Theater

Greetings! This is Arts Week, and I’m Jeannette de Beauvoir. If you’d like to keep up with what’s going on in town between installments of Arts Week, you can always sign up for the Ptownie Dispatch at ptownie.com. Want to find out about local music going on all over the Cape? Be sure to visit our website at womr.org and check out the calendar.

As part of the SeaChange Film series, the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theatre will present Fox Tales on Saturday February 16 at 7pm. The program follows scientists in Madison and Bristol, England, tracking the movement of Red foxes into cities; follows a Red fox family raising young pups along the Newfoundland coast; accompanies a biologist to the Arctic studying the movement of Red fox heading to a new habitat; and presents rare footage and behavior of newborns inside the den. More at what.org.

The From Stage to Screen free film series and discussion continues tomorrow night at 7pm at Province Landing, across the street from Mac’s on Shank Painter Rd. The film and the popcorn are free.

The free February French Films continues February 13 from 5:30 – 8:00 pm at the Provincetown Public Library. The library’s February lineup features notable French foreign-language titles from the silver screen. The February 13th screening is the 2008 drama L’Heure D’été” or Summer Hours. It’s subtitled. More at provincetownlibrary.org.

Winter Wednesdays is back for 2019! It’s a free community program aimed at bringing people together to learn new skills, meet other locals, and stay active and connected during the quiet winter months on Cape Cod. The community comes together to socialize and stay connected with classes and activities such as card making, pie baking, woodworking, acting Shakespeare, movie musicals, meditation, and more. Check out the list of classes at winterwednesdays.org.

Team Trivia Night is Thursdays at Napi’s at 7pm. Come alone or bring a team with you for a night of fun, facts, music, and more. There’s sure to be a category that’s just right for you! The restaurant features some “trivia night” specials to go along with the game.

THE PROVINCETOWN THEATER’s Winter Reading Series continues with The Shadow Child on February 12, 2019 at 7:00. In The Shadow Child, a young boy enters the lives of an emotionally haunted family in 1960s Brooklyn, shedding light on the things that matter most. Written by Provincetown playwright Myra Slotnick.