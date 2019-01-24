Arts Week for January 24, 2019

This is Arts Week, and I'm Jeannette de Beauvoir.

The Coffeehouse at the Mews continues its 28th season on Monday nights. It’s an open mic for writers, playwrights, poets, singers, songwriters, comedians, etc. Coffeehouse performances benefit various community organizations, including WOMR and the Provincetown Theater. Signup is at 6:30 and each week includes a featured performer.

The From Stage to Screen free film series continues tomorrow night at 7pm at Province Landing, across the street from Mac’s on Shank Painter Rd. The film and the popcorn are free.

The Cape Symphony and Cotuit Center for the Arts will present “The Wizard of Oz in Concert” on Saturday, February 9 at 3:00 and 7: 30 p.m. & Sunday, February 10 at 3:00 p.m. at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center, 744 West Main Street, Hyannis. For more information or to purchase tickets visit capesymphony.org

At the Water’s Edge Cinema, you can see:

IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK: A woman in Harlem embraces her pregnancy while she and her family struggle to prove her fiancé innocent of a crime. Starring KiKi Layne, Stephan James and Regina King Based on the novel by James Baldwin. Written & directed by Barry Jenkins.

THE FAVOURITE: In early 18th century England, a frail Queen Anne occupies the throne and her close friend, Lady Sarah, governs the country in her stead. When a new servant, Abigail, arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. Starring Golden Globe winner Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone.

It’s Robert Burns’ 260th birthday, which means it’s time to celebrate Scotland’s national poet with a party, January 25th (tomorrow night) at the 1717 Meetinghouse in West Barnstable. Burns Night, or Burns Supper, has been celebrated since the early 19th century to honor the legendary National Poet of Scotland, Robert “Rabbie” Burns. Join us on Burns’s 260th birthday, January 25, 2019 for music: Highland pipes, the Meetinghouse’s magnificent Mander organ, Celtic harp, and sing-along piano–for words, with narration and Burns’ poetry. And of course there will be hearty Scottish fare, including the dreaded haggis! More at artscapecod.org

Food on Film continues at the Wellfleet Preservation Hall tonight from 6-8:30 with EASY LIVING, 1937 B&W, 89 min. Jean Arthur and Ray Milland shine in this classic screwball comedy written by Academy Award winner Preston Sturges. Mary Smith (Arthur) is a poor working girl who literally has a fortune dropped in her lap when a wealthy financier (Edward Arnold) tosses a sable coat out a window and it lands on her. Everyone automatically assumes she’s his mistress, and soon her fairytale-like rags-to-riches lifestyle threatens a very real romance with an inept waiter (Milland).

There’s an Automat-inspired menu:

Tuna Melt on Hole-in-One crusty unglazed sour cream donut (or roasted vegetable salad on same)

Waldorf Salad on Arugula with Nauset Middle School Pea Shoots

Rice Pudding

$20 for food and film, and there’s more info at wellfleetpreservationhall.org/

Coming up: Stay tuned for a couple of roundtable discussions we’re planning for February and March, one on theatre on the Lower Cape, and one on the genius of Edward Gorey.

Deborah Forman has a degree in journalism from Temple University in Philadelphia, and has studied art at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and at the Philadelphia Museum School of Art. She has collected some of the most amazing of Cape Cod artists in her books, including John Dowd, Carmen Cicero, Anne Packard, MarieLouise Hutchinson, John Friedman, and more in two magnificent books that look at both landscapes and people.

She wrote the script, conducted the interviews, and worked on the filming for Art In Its Soul, an award-winning documentary on the history of the Provincetown art colony, aired on public television stations nationwide. Deborah writes a monthly art column for the Cape Cod Times, and has published articles in the Cape Cod Times, Cape Cod VIEW magazine, and Art New England. She was the features editor of the Cape Cod Times and editor in chief of Cape Cod VIEW. She is also an artist and exhibits her work at Miller White Fine Arts on South Dennis.