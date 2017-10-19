Arts Week for October 19, 2017

Turn of the Screw (WHAT)

Dawn Walsh: Day of the Dead Festival

If you’d like to keep up with what’s going on in town between installments of Arts Week, you can always sign up for the weekly mailing list at ptownie.com. They’ll keep you in the know about all the things you need to know to plan your week. Ptownie.com

At the Cape Rep in Brewster, starting in November it’s Boundless, a new play with music that explores how local fishermen navigate the rough waters of politics, science, economics and tradition to survive in today’s world. Created from interviews with Cape Cod fishermen, their families, and the organizations that keep them fishing, Boundless takes us into the heart of their story. Caperep.org

Coming up at the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater it’s The Turn of the Screw from October 19th to the 29th: Based on the provocative tale of suspense and horror, this adaptation gives the famous story yet another turn of its own. A young governess journeys to a lonely English manor house to care for two recently orphaned children. But she is not their first governess. Her predecessor drowned herself when she became pregnant by the sadistic valet, who was himself found dead soon after under mysterious circumstances. Now the new governess has begun to see the specters of those two people haunting the children. But are the ghosts real, or are they the product of her own imagination? what.org

Want to find out about local music going on all over the Cape? Visit capecodmusic.com for bands and events.

The Provincetown Theater is known for its contemporary and often experimental takes on theater classics. Artistic Director Tristan DiVincenzo and Stage Director James P. Byrne, inspired by Mary Shelley’s classic novel Frankenstein, have collaborated on a world premiere adaptation. The Frankenstein monster has been portrayed in over 100 films and has influenced hundreds of books, graphic novels, and television shows. You can see it through the 30th; times and tickets at provincetowntheater.org.

Halloween is coming, and Ptown is ready! Check out ptownevent.com/Halloween-provincetown for a full lineup , including Spooky Bear events. In particular you might want to check out a ghostly exploration of the UU, hosted by Adam Berry, who’s leading an investigation of one of Provincetown’s most notorious haunts. Some people have witnessed ghostly choirs singing, apparitions of figures walking near the organ, footsteps walking across the pulpit and large shadows darting around the sanctuary. During the last investigation a group of attendees watched a figure appear in the back of the room and strange green light anomalies were witnessed surrounding a few individuals.

Provincetown’s 2nd Annual Day of the Dead Performing Arts Festival is a community event honoring life and death through art. Inspired by Mexican traditions, the Festival includes art workshops, a procession, an ofrenda exhibition, an evening of performing arts and a dance party. Workshops begin in mid-October. The procession, ofrenda exhibition, performing arts event and dance party all take place on November 2. It is especially important to honor the Mexican roots of the Festival in light of the current national climate of xenophobia and anti-immigration rhetoric. Honoring the Festival’s Mexican roots is an opportunity to recognize the enriching contributions of Mexicans and Mexican culture. provincetowndayofthedead.com

Starting this weekend at the Cape Cod Theatre Company in Harwich, watch for Little Shop of Horrors, a comedy musical about a hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh. Capecodtheatrecompany.org.