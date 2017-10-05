Arts Week for October 5, 2017

Here’s what’s happening!

guest: Michelle Crone (Herstory series)

If you’d like to keep up with what’s going on in town between installments of Arts Week, you can always sign up for the weekly mailing list at ptownie.com. They’ll keep you in the know about all the things you need to know to plan your week. Ptownie.com

At the Cape Rep in Brewster, it’s A New Brain through October 15. In the throes of writer’s block for an irritating children’s TV show, composer Gordon Schwinn experiences a sudden life-threatening brain disorder which engulfs him and those he loves in a tumultuous, surreal and very funny ordeal. Based on an incident in his own life, William Finn explores what is truly important in life and love. Caperep.org

Coming up at the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater it’s The Turn of the Screw from October 19th to the 29th: Based on the provocative tale of suspense and horror, this adaptation gives the famous story yet another turn of its own. A young governess journeys to a lonely English manor house to care for two recently orphaned children. But she is not their first governess. Her predecessor drowned herself when she became pregnant by the sadistic valet, who was himself found dead soon after under mysterious circumstances. Now the new governess has begun to see the specters of those two people haunting the children. But are the ghosts real, or are they the product of her own imagination? what.org

Want to find out about local music going on all over the Cape? Visit capecodmusic.com for bands and events.

The Water’s Edge Cinema has a lineup of movies especially for Women’s Week: Desert Hearts, Chavela, Clambake, Lesbian Shorts Program, Ann Maguire: The Story of an American Hero, and Battle of the Sexes.

The Provincetown Theater is known for its contemporary and often experimental takes on theater classics. Artistic Director Tristan DiVincenzo and Stage Director James P. Byrne, inspired by Mary Shelley’s classic novel Frankenstein, have collaborated on a world premiere adaptation that will draw heavily upon scholarly research and their own backgrounds in dance and movement for stage. The Frankenstein monster has been portrayed in over 100 films and has influenced hundreds of books, graphic novels, and television shows. You can see it from October 5th through the 30th; times and tickets at provincetowntheater.org.

On Saturday, October 7th, you can show your support and celebrate at the Provincetown Art Association and Museum’s Annual Gala. Celebrate PAAM in style with a catered dinner while honoring PAAM’s artists and supporters for their work and dedication. This year’s gala will celebrate original works of art, architecture, and design created by individuals and shaped by their vibrant partnerships and collaborations. Elegant, creative, black and white attire–inspired by the 1970s. More at paam.org.

This weekend marks the start of Women’s Week, and it’s filled with so many activities that I cannot name them all here! Special Bay Lady cruises, women’s history walking tours, shows by Cris Williamson, Kate Clinton, Kristen Becker, Jenny McNulty shows Suzanne Westenhoefer… the list goes on and on. Check it all out at womensweekprovincetown.com

Coming up on October 20th at the Cape Cod Theatre Company in Harwich, watch for Little Shop of Horrors, a comedy musical about a hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh. Capecodtheatrecompany.org.