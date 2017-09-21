Arts Week for September 21, 2017

Arts Week: 21 September 2017

Guests: Tennessee Williams Festival!

Michael Kellerman, external relations

Cem and Meltem, two well-established actors from Turkey who both perform in Antony & Cleopatra

Abena, Ghanaian actress (who spent her childhood in New York City) appearing in both Antony & Cleopatra and the Ghanaian touring production of Ten Blocks on the Camino Real

Mawuli, the proprietor/head of the troupe called Abibigromma, which performs as the National Theatre of Ghana.

At the Cape Rep in Brewster, it’s A New Brain through October 15. In the throes of writer’s block for an irritating children’s TV show, composer Gordon Schwinn experiences a sudden life-threatening brain disorder which engulfs him and those he loves in a tumultuous, surreal and very funny ordeal. Based on an incident in his own life, William Finn explores what is truly important in life and love. Caperep.org

Coming up at the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater it’s The Turn of the Screw from October 19th to the 29th: Based on the provocative tale of suspense and horror, this adaptation gives the famous story yet another turn of its own. A young governess journeys to a lonely English manor house to care for two recently orphaned children. But she is not their first governess. Her predecessor drowned herself when she became pregnant by the sadistic valet, who was himself found dead soon after under mysterious circumstances. Now the new governess has begun to see the specters of those two people haunting the children. But are the ghosts real, or are they the product of her own imagination? what.org

Of course the big news this week is the 12th annual Tennessee Williams Festival, this year pairing Williams with another William—Shakespeare, that is! The festival begins today and runs through Sunday, and if you haven’t secured your tickets yet, now is the time! Go to twptown.org for the full schedule, and we’ll be talking with some of the actors in just a few minutes. Directors and actors have come to Provincetown from all over the world to perform. The festival honors Tennessee Williams by presenting his classic and undiscovered plays, the work of his peers, and new work inspired by Williams’ creative vision worldwide. The Festival contributes to the cultural wealth of Provincetown by celebrating Williams’ connection to Cape Cod, his evolving international importance, and his avant-garde spirit. Twptown.org

There are four movie options at the Water’s Edge Cinema:

DUNKIRK: An emotionally riveting World War II thriller about the heroic mission to evacuate Allied troops from the French city of Dunkirk when they are surrounded by the German army.

STEP: An inspiring & dynamic documentary about the young women of a high school step dancing team, each of whom is striving to be the first in their family to attend college.

BEACH RATS: A powerful & visually stunning character study of a young man’s adolescent turmoil as he begins to explore his sexuality through hook-ups with older men he’s met on the internet, while simultaneously starting a relationship with a young woman.

LUCKY: A special screening in conjunction with Art House Theater Day, this film is a love letter to the life & career of Harry Dean Stanton, as well as a meditation on morality, loneliness, spirituality & human connection. Free to Film Society members.

The tent may be down for the season, but the Payomet Center for the Performing Arts is teaming up with other arts organizations to bring you Darlene Love and Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes. Check them out at payomet.org.

Fall classes are now enrolling in creative drama, creative movement, acting & improv, teen acting, and more at the Cape Cod Theatre Company in Harwich. And coming up in October, watch for Little Shop of Horrors, a comedy musical about a hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh. Capecodtheatrecompany.org.