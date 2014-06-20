Arts Week Happenings for June 1

Guests in the studio include Rick Hines & Rebecca Alvin of the Provincetown Magazine, and Nina Schusseler of the Cape Cod Theatre Company

At the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater you can see Sex with Strangers. When twenty-something star sex blogger and memoirist Ethan tracks down his idol, the gifted but obscure fortyish novelist Olivia, he finds they each crave what the other possesses. My review is on the Arts Week blog. For times and tickets, go to WHAT.org

Want to go to the movies? At Water’s Edge Cinema you can see NORMAN: THE MODERATE RISE & TRAGIC FALL OF A NEW YORK FIXER: Richard Gere playfully portrays a well-dressed, wheeling & dealing Manhattanite who befriends an Israeli politician just before his career begins to soar, bringing a mix of positive change & new levels of chaos into both of their lives. A YEAR BY THE SEA: Set & filmed on Cape Cod & based on the best-selling memoir by local writer Joan Anderson, this romantic drama/comedy tells the story of a woman who moves to a seaside cottage for a year of self-reckoning & rediscovery. Times and tickets go to watersedgecinema.org.

This is your last weekend to see Regular Singing at the Cape Rep Theater, a wonderfully intimate drama set on the 50th anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s assassination, that unfolds in the Apple home in Rhinebeck, New York as the family shares a monumental evening together, one that is both unique and familiar to us all. More at caperep.org

Tonight’s the premiere of Wrinkles, the Musical at the Cape Cod Theatre Company in Harwich. In 2008, two dear friends celebrated their 60th birthdays. One went on a silent retreat for three weeks and wrote poetry. The other got a personal trainer, cosmetic dentistry, Botox, Juvaderm, and laser treatments. See how it all worked out! For times and tickets, visit capecodtheatrecompany.org.

As you know, it’s almost time for the 19th annual Provincetown International Film Festival! It runs from June 14th to 18th, and you can see the entire film lineup at ptownfilmfest.org

Coming up on June 23rd and 24th it’s the 12th annual Provincetown Dance Festival, a showcase of the best in dance for Provincetown audiences from hip-hop to ballet, from tap to contemporary and classical Indian dance. More at provincetowntheater.com

Want do try your hand at creating art? The Provincetown Art Association and Museum has posted its summer workshops on its website; many of these workshops fill quickly, so you might want to peruse the offerings and see if there’s something there to interest or challenge you. Check it out at paam.org. And the Castle Hill Center for the Arts in Truro has also posted its 2017 workshops, from encaustic to pottery to textiles to photography, there’s something for everyone. You can find out more about these classes and more at castlehill.org

Coming up at the Payomet Center for the Performing Arts in North Truro, it’s Judy Collins on June 10th, Los Lobos on June 18th, and Marcia Ball on July 2. For tickets and to see the season lineup, go to payomet.org.