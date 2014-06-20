Arts Week Happenings for May 18

This is Arts Week, and I’m Jeannette de Beauvoir. I’m going to give you a taste of what’s going on around the mid and lower Cape in terms of art, literature, theater, cultural events, and other entertainment.

If you’d like to keep up with what’s going on in town between installments of Arts Week, you can always sign up for the weekly mailing list at ptownie.com. They’ll keep you in the know about all the things you need to know to plan your week. Ptownie.com

20Summers is back in Provincetown for a month of art, music, and more at the old Hawthorne Barn. Get tickets to their season of concerts and conversations in the Hawthorne Barn from May 12 to June 10. Space is limited to each event, so get yours today! You can also visit them on Thursday nights for their Artist Residency Open Studios. 20Summers.com

At the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater you can see Sex with Strangers. When twenty-something star sex blogger and memoirist Ethan tracks down his idol, the gifted but obscure fortyish novelist Olivia, he finds they each crave what the other possesses. As attraction turns to sex, and they inch closer to getting what they want, both must confront the dark side of ambition and the trouble of reinventing oneself when the past is only a click away. For times and tickets, go to WHAT.org

At the Provincetown Theater this is your last weekend to see Oscar Wilde’s Salome, a scandalous play that takes place at King Herod’s birthday party. “The Man Who Has It All” only wants one thing- for his stepdaughter Salome to dance for him. He promises to give her absolutely anything in return. The rest, of course, is history. For times and tickets, visit provincetowntheater.org

Come dance! The Outermost Contra Dance takes place on the third Friday of each month at the Wellfleet Preservation Hall with a community potluck beforehand at 6:30, and the dance starting at 7:00. Contra dancing is social interaction set to music, meeting people, and making new friends. A caller, working with a group of live musicians, guides new and experienced dancers alike through a variety of dances. No need to bring a partner. More at wellfleetpreservationhall.org

Want to go to the movies? At Water’s Edge Cinema you can see Three Generations, a stirring & touching story of three generations living together & grappling to understand & support the youngest as s/he prepares to transition from female to male. Starring Naomi Watts, Susan Sarandon & Elle Fanning. A Quiet Passion tells the story of American poet Emily Dickinson from her early days as a young schoolgirl to her later years as a reclusive, unrecognized artist. Times and tickets go to watersedgecinema.org.

The Cape Rep is presenting Regular Singing, a wonderfully intimate drama set on the 50th anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s assassination, that unfolds in the Apple home in Rhinebeck, New York as the family shares a monumental evening together, one that is both unique and familiar to us all. More at caperep.org

As you know, it’s almost time for the 19th annual Provincetown International Film Festival! Due to circumstances beyond our control, the Preview Weekend from Friday May 19th to Sunday May 21st has been cancelled, as Lainie Kazan was hospitalized this week in Panama and has cancelled all her appearances, including an intimate dinner hosted by the Red Inn and her two cabaret shows on Cape Cod. Refunds will be issued and everyone is invited to attend a festival preview at 11 am on May 21 at the Water’s Edge Cinema. Artistic Director Lisa Viola will present trailers of the most highly anticipated films. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase specially discount festival passes and purchase festival tickets before they go on sale to the general public. And go ahead and check out the entire film lineup at ptownfilmfest.org

The Provincetown Art Association and Museum has posted its summer workshops on its website; many of these workshops fill quickly, so you might want to peruse the offerings and see if there’s something there to interest or challenge you. Check it out at paam.org And the Castle Hill Center for the Arts in Truro has also posted its 2017 workshops, from encaustic to pottery to textiles to photography, there’s something for everyone. You can find out more about these classes and more at castlehill.org

There’s a great lineup of performances and activities at the Payomet Center for the Performing Arts in North Truro, and as it’s a good idea to get tickets in advance, head on over to payomet.org to see what’s happening.