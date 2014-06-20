First Weekend in April

Guests in the studio this week were Maura Hanlon and Jared Hagan from Cape Rep Theatre, and Matthew Clark from the Provincetown Public Library.

If you’d like to keep up with what’s going on in town between installments of Arts Week, you can always sign up for the weekly mailing list at ptownie.com. They’ll keep you in the know about all the things you need to know to plan your week. Ptownie.com

This weekend only at the Cape Symphony you can hear Masterpiece 4 – The Greatest Hits of 1720 Forty years ago a phenomenon swept the world and helped make Pachelbel’s Canon a household name. The classical smash album “Greatest Hits of 1720” featured the “top ten” of the Baroque period, including the theme from Masterpiece Theatre, Pachelbel’s popular Canon, Albinoni’s enduring Adagio, and masterworks by Johann Sebastian Bach, including Air for the G-string. Jung-Ho will count down Baroque’s biggest hits! capesymphony.org

There’s team trivia every Thursday night at 7:00 pm at Napi’s in Provincetown, and it will continue through April 20th, featuring a special trivia menu and categories that include music, a puzzle, and more.

At the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater this is your last weekend to see Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Featuring a versatile cast of five performers, this Romeo and Juliet focuses on the impulsiveness of the teenager, adult efforts to guide and support him or her, and the miscommunication that can happen across the generation gap. Using original music and stylized movement, this adaptation offers a fresh look at a familiar story. This production was developed through the education programs at Lincoln Center. What.org

Want to go to the movies? This weekend, Waters Edge Cinema is showing three films: A UNITED KINGDOM: The incredible true story that unfolded in 1947 when the soon-to-be king of Botswana fell in love with a white British woman. Their impending marriage was vehemently challenged by both their families, as well as by the British & South African governments.PERSONAL SHOPPER: A young American woman (Kristen Stewart) living in Paris & working for a celebrity attempts to communicate with her deceased twin brother via her psychic abilities. KEDI: This splendidly graceful documentary follows a distinctive cast of stray cats as they go about their daily routines in Istanbul. Watersedgecinema.org

Speaking of film, Crone’s Winter Film Series has its final airing of the season featuring Pinocchio, with a Disney expert on hand to talk about its creation. That’s Friday at 7:00pm, Sage Inn and Lounge.

On Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6, at 7:30 pm and on Sunday, May 7, at 3 pm, Jacob Sears Memorial Library will present A Woman’s Heart, a play written and directed by Judith Partelow of Dennis. The play is presented as part of ArtSpring Cape Cod, a Cape-wide grassroots celebration of arts and culture sponsored by The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod, and ArtWeek Boston, an award-winning creative festival in the greater Boston area.

The Provincetown Art Association and Museum has posted its summer workshops on its website; many of these workshops fill quickly, so while it’s snowing tomorrow you might want to peruse the offerings and see if there’s something there to interest or challenge you. The museum’s “Members’ Juried show continues and is on view through April 12, represents the work of contemporary artist-members of PAAM, many of whom live at least part time on Cape Cod. paam.org

And the Castle Hill Center for the Arts in Truro has also posted its 2017 workshops, from encaustic to pottery to textiles to photography, there’s something for everyone. You can find out more about these classes and more at castlehill.org