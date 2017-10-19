Get Ready to Get Scared!

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater offers The Turn of the Screw as this fall’s ghost story, running October 19-29. Based on the provocative tale of suspense and horror, Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of the Henry James classic gives this famous story yet another turn. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., with matinees at 3 p.m. on Sundays.

In The Turn of the Screw, a young governess journeys to a lonely English manor house to care for two recently orphaned children. But she is not their first governess. Her predecessor, Miss Jessel, drowned herself when she became pregnant by the sadistic valet, Peter Quint, who was himself found dead soon after under mysterious circumstances. Now the new governess has begun to see the specters of Quint and Jessel haunting the children, and she must find a way to stop the fiends before it is too late. But one frightening question tortures the would-be heroine: Are the ghosts real, or are they the product of her own fevered imagination?

Kelsey Torstveit (I Am a Camera) returns to WHAT as The Woman, while Joe Pietropaolo (Around the World in 80 Days, Moby-Dick) portrays multiple characters as The Man. The Turn of the Screw is directed by WHAT’s own Christopher Ostrom and is appropriate for most audiences.

Dates of note: Pay WHAT You Can is Friday October 20, Opening Night is Saturday October 21, and a playmaker talkback follows the performance on Thursday October 26.

The Turn of the Screw

Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher

From the novel by Henry James

October 19–29, 2017

Thurs.-Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 3 p.m.

$20-$35; students $12