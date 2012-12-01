International Women’s Day

I want to urge you to listen to WOMR all day today as we again celebrate International Women’s Day with some amazing music and spoken word programs. We have interviews, live music, poetry readings and critical information-sharing, so please keep your radio dial, as we used to say, tuned here all day long. You can also find us online at womr.org.

At the Cape Rep in Brewster make sure you check out the season’s first fundraiser, Footlight Fantasies. A guaranteed evening of fun, the show brings together Cape Rep talent with newcomers to the stage; you might even see some of your friends and neighbors performing! The evening is filled with great music, fantastic costumes and lots of laughter. Known for its generosity of spirit, it is a great fundraiser for Cape Rep, as audience members throw money at the stage to egg on the performers. Your ticket price includes admission and light treats and you can also enjoy the cash bar. That’s April 5th through the 8th, and more info is at Caperep.org

The Water’s Edge Cinema is closed through March 15th for cleaning and renovations.

The Peregrine Theatre Ensemble has announced its summer production of Hair. If you’re interested in the dawning of the Age of Aquarius (and who isn’t?) check out their website. Auditions will take place in New York City and Boston. Peregrine is seeking singer/actors with a wide vocal range who can move. This production requires musicianship and artistry that connects with the material and heart of the music. Performers who excel in musical styles such as Gospel, R&B, Classic Rock and Soul are strongly needed and encouraged to attend. Dates and requirements are all available at peregrinetheatre.org

At the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater, you can see and hear the Metropolitan Opera Live in HD presentation of Rossini’s Semiramide on Saturday at 12:55pm. The opera has not been seen at the Met in 25 years, so take advantage of this special opportunity! what.org

Michelle Crone’s film series, women behind the camera, which looks at female directors, producers, screenwriters, costume designers and more, is Fridays at 7pm downstairs at the Governor Bradford.

The Provincetown Art Association and Museum has extended its Hopper show through April 1, so if you haven’t seen it yet, there’s still time. Included are 96 drawings by Edward Hopper, 69 drawings and watercolors by his wife, Josephine Hopper, and 22 diaries dating between from 1933-1956 chronicling the Hoppers’ lives on Cape Cod and beyond. Hopper’s landscapes are synonymous with Cape Cod; from 1930 on, the Hoppers spent almost forty years in their classic Cape house with a large window overlooking Fisher Beach. Up until his death in 1967, Hopper sought out the Cape to paint what became some of his most famous works, including Cape Cod Sunset, Corn Hill, Seven A.M., and Gas. In total, he painted more than one hundred oils and watercolors depicting Cape Cod. Paam.org

WOMR is always looking for folks who would like to be a DJ. No experience necessary. We’re also interested in hearing from people who would like to host a talk show. We currently have seasonal openings on alternate Thursdays from 9:30a-12:30p. Send proposals to matty@womr.org