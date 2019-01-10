January 10, 2019: Jay Critchley!

If you’d like to keep up with what’s going on in town between installments of Arts Week, you can always sign up for the Ptownie Dispatch at ptownie.com. Want to find out about local music going on all over the Cape? Be sure to visit our website at womr.org and check out the calendar.

The Coffeehouse at the Mews continues its 28th season on Monday nights. It’s an open mic for writers, playwrights, poets, singers, songwriters, comedians, etc. Coffeehouse performances benefit various community organizations, including WOMR and the Provincetown Theater. Signup is at 6:30 and each week includes a featured performer.

The From Stage to Screen free film series continues tomorrow night at 7pm at Province Landing, across the street from Mac’s on Shank Painter Rd. The film is Little Foxes and the popcorn is free.

On Saturday, January 19 it’s Cool for Fuel at the Wellfleet Preservation Hall at 3:00pm and 7:30pm, with great music and spoken word performances at both shows. Your $25 ticket will benefit the Lower Cape Outreach Council, which provides emergency assistance of food, clothing and financial support to residents of the 8 towns that constitute Lower Cape Cod. Wellfleetpreservationhall.org

The Provincetown Library Cary Grant film festival continues on January 16 with North by Northwest, the Blockbuster from Alfred Hitchcock, who puts an athletic Cary Grant through his paces in an espionage film that crosses the US. As the cool blonde love interest, Eva Marie Saint sizzles. That’s at 5:30pm and it’s free. Provincetownlibrary.org.

On January 12 at 12:55 pm at the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater it’s Metropolitan Opera Live In HD presenting Adriana Lecouvreur, the story of the real-life French actress who dazzled 18th-century audiences with her on-and offstage passion.WHAT.org

***

Jay Critchley’s visual, conceptual and performance work and environmental activism have traversed the globe,, though as a longtime Provincetown resident, he utilizes the town, landscape, harbor, beaches and dunes as his medium. Jay’s social art practice includes running the Provincetown Community Compact, which works with artists and the environment and sponsors the annual Provincetown Harbor Swim for Life & Paddler Flotilla, a fundraiser for AIDS and women’s health, founded in 1988.

Listen in on January 10th at 12:30pm for the full interview with Jay Critchley!