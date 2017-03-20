March 23 on Arts Week

I’m Jeannette de Beauvoir, and this is Arts Week for March 23, 2017. I’m going to give you a taste of what’s going on around the mid and lower Cape in terms of art, literature, theater, cultural events, and other entertainment.

If you’d like to keep up with what’s going on in town between installments of Arts Week, you can always sign up for the weekly mailing list at ptownie.com. They’ll keep you in the know about all the things you need to know to plan your week.

There’s team trivia every Thursday night at 7:00 pm at Napi’s in Provincetown, featuring a special trivia menu and categories that include music, a puzzle, and more.

At the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater starting March 23rd, you can see Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Featuring a versatile cast of five performers, this Romeo and Juliet focuses on the impulsiveness of the teenager, adult efforts to guide and support him or her, and the miscommunication that can happen across the generation gap. Using original music and stylized movement, this adaptation offers a fresh look at a familiar story. This production was developed through the education programs at Lincoln Center. What.org

Tonight at 7pm join us at the Wellfleet Preservation Hall for a reading by the winning poets of the Joe Gouveia Outermost Poetry Contest, with special guest and poetry judge Marge Piercy. We had a lot of really great poems submitted this year and it should be a fun evening. Womr.org

Want to go to the movies? This weekend, Waters Edge Cinema is showing two films: GET OUT: This film fuses horror, comedy & mystery genres to tell the story of a young African-American man who visits the estate of his Caucasian girlfriend’s family where he learns that many of its residents, who are black, have gone missing. THE LAST WORD: A young journalist is approached by a retired business mogul to write her obituary while she is still alive. Starring Shirley MacLaine & Amanda Seyfried.

Speaking of film, the Provincetown Public Library welcomes the community to participate on Wednesdays in the March Cole Porter at the Movies Series screened at the Provincetown School Building during the month of March. This line-up of classic films has been carefully selected by Marc Strauss, Professor Emeritus in Theatre and Dance from Southeast Missouri State University. Professor Strauss will give a short presentation on each film in the series, and also host a question and answer session at the conclusion of the screening each week. Next Wednesday, March 15th, it’s 1948’s The Pirate.

And still more film! Crone’s Winter Film Series continues on Friday 7:00pm, Sage Inn and Lounge: another 1939 classic on Friday with Good-Bye, Mr. Chips, a heartwringer if ever there was one.

Travel with the Cape Symphony to France via Falmouth, as we present the works of three revolutionary French composers – Gabriel Fauré, Claude Debussy and Maurice Ravel. During this month’s performance, you’ll hear the rich textures of Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp by Claude Debussy, the exotic sounds of Piano Trio in A Minor by Maurice Ravel, and Fauré’s colorful and explosive Piano Quartet No. 2 that not only embodies the romantic Germanic traditions, but introduces the impressionist sounds that would later be honed by Debussy & Ravel. It’s all happening at the John Wesley Methodist church in Falmouth tomorrow night at 7:30 and in Chatham Saturday night at 7:30. More info at capesymphony.org.

The Provincetown Art Association and Museum has posted its summer workshops on its website; many of these workshops fill quickly, so while it’s snowing tomorrow you might want to peruse the offerings and see if there’s something there to interest or challenge you. The museum’s “Members’ Juried show continues and is on view through April 12, represents the work of contemporary artist-members of PAAM, many of whom live at least part time on Cape Cod. paam.org

And the Castle Hill Center for the Arts in Truro has also posted its 2017 workshops, from encaustic to pottery to textiles to photography, there’s something for everyone. You can find out more about these classes and more at castlehill.org

There’s a lot to do this weekend, so get out there and do it!