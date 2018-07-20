Tennessee Williams Birthday Celebrates Provincetown

Want to support local businesses *and* help this year’s TW Festival? Here’s how!





Tennessee Williams Birthday Bash Raffle: Nine baskets filled with Provincetown’s best experiences!





What could possibly improve a gorgeous September weekend in Provincetown, seeing glorious plays by Tennessee Williams? Winning a raffle prize to enjoy while you’re here!



Don’t miss your chance to win one of nine collections of extraordinary Provincetown experiences. From retail and dining, to lodging and personal indulgences, to some of our finest galleries, each collection overflows with gift certificates featuring the best of Provincetown. They’re all great ways to enjoy your stay during the Festival or any other time of the year.



This year’s prizes include …

• A grand basket valued at $1000

• Two fabulous baskets valued at $500 each

• Six fantastic baskets valued at $250 each

Every collection includes $50 and $100 gift certificates from a who’s who of Provincetown delights, including:

Arcadia

b/well

The Boatslip

Botanica

Bowerstock Gallery

The Box Lunch The Canteen Chach Cortile Gallery

Crown & Anchor Inn

Crowne Pointe East End Books

Fanizzi’s Restaurant

Far Land Provisions

Front Street

Glass Half Full

Harbor Lounge

Hook

Jonathan Williams Salon

Kiley Court Gallery

Land’s End Inn

Liz’s Café Mac’s Seafood The Mews Perry’s Fine Wine & Liquors

The Pilgrim House Provincetown Brewing Co.

Provincetown Massage

The Red Inn Ross’ Grill Sal’s Place Spindler’s Snip Salon

Stewart Clifford Gallery

Strangers & Saints Tin Pan Alley

Victor’s

… and more to come!



The Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival September 23-26, 2021 Raffle tickets go on sale today for $50 each or 3 for $110, in honor of Tennessee Williams’ 110th birthday year, and will be on sale until midnight on March 25th. Raffle winners will be drawn on Friday, March 26th.

About the 2021 Festival Theme

Exploring the theme “Censorship and Tennessee Williams”, the 2021 Festival celebrates the provocations perpetrated by Williams and other wayward writers with live performances at outdoor venues throughout Provincetown.

“1621 kicked off in Provincetown with the Mayflower gone, never to return,” says Festival Curator David Kaplan. “Four hundred years of independent thinking followed. The outraged Puritans called it ‘flaunting.’ In 2021, the flaunting persists!”

About the Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival

Each year, the Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival explores Williams’ famous as well as undiscovered plays, and invites new work inspired by his creative vision and avant-garde spirit. In 2021, at outdoor venues throughout the picturesque seaside village where Williams worked on many of his major works during the 1940s, the Festival will consider the full breadth of America’s great playwright. Along with live performances, the festival offers scholars and enthusiasts the Tennessee Williams Institute and the TW Experience. Now in its 16th year, the Festival is a testament to William’s enduring importance in the 21st century.



For complete information about the Festival, visit twptown.org. You can also follow the Festival on Facebook and Instagram at @twptown.



