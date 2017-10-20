Well-Strung Returns to Ptown for One Holiday Show Only

… so don’t miss it!

Well-Strung, the critically acclaimed singing string quartet, will make their Town Hall solo debut in Provincetown on December 30 with “Home for the Holidays” for one show only. The hit holiday show has been devised by Well-Strung, Mark Cortale and director Richard Jay-Alexander, and features the group’s own unique pop-classical spin on some of the most beautiful and traditional holiday favorites, such as “Silent Night”, “Sleigh Ride,” all the way to Dolly Parton’s “Hard Candy Christmas” and everything in between. Well-Strung’s performance is part of Provincetown’s annual First Light

Weekend and sponsored by the Anchor Inn Beach House and the Provincetown Gym. For tickets and information visit http://www.ptownarthouse.com/.

Well-Strung, starring Edmund Bagnell (first violin), Christopher Marchant (second violin), Daniel Shevlin (cello) and Trevor Wadleigh (viola), is a string quartet with a modern twist. The group plays universally recognized classical pieces while singing pop music hits from the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, and other pop stars for a uniquely engaging experience. The New York Times recently called Well-Strung “A talented quartet of men who sing and play instruments brilliantly fuses pop and classical music from Madonna to Beethoven.”

Conceived by Mark Cortale and Christopher Marchant, the foursome formed in 2012 and has since gained international attention. They have been invited to perform at the Vatican in Rome and at a gala for President Obama. Hillary Clinton requested a special performance by Well-Strung after the release of their viral music video “Chelsea’s Mom.” They have also performed on The Today Show, and live onstage with artists such as Kristin Chenoweth, Neil Patrick Harris, Audra McDonald, Deborah Voigt, and were the opening act for Joe Jonas and his band DNCE at Pride Toronto. They have appeared twice with the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus and co-starred in two Christmas concerts at Town Hall in Manhattan with the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus in 2016. The group has received critical acclaim at New York’s prestigious Feinstein’s/54 Below and well beyond, from the House of Blues in New Orleans to the Leicester Square Theatre in London.

Well-Strung’s second studio album titled POPssical is a celebratory blend of pop hits sung by the group accompanied by respected classical music. The album debuted at #8 on Billboard’s Classical Crossover Chart, and features ten tracks including renditions of “Blank Space (Feat. Bach)” and “Royals (Feat. Palladio)” as well as the infamous ode to Hillary Clinton, “Chelsea’s Mom” as a bonus track. To celebrate the release of POPssical, the group surprised their fans with a bonus music video for the track “The Devil Went Down To Georgia (Feat. J.S. Bach).” In the video, the group takes Bach’s Double Violin Concerto and adds the southern charm of Charlie Daniels Band to create a unique sound all on its own. Well-Strung’s POPssical album is availableat iTunes or on CD at CDBaby.

Their first music video entitled Mozart Meets Kelly Clarkson initially caught the eye of the national press. BBC Radio host Jo Good called Well-Strung “absolutely amazing” after their on-air performance and interview for her show. In the States, they’ve also been called “the hottest thing with a bow since Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games” by the New York Daily News, and were featured in their first magazine cover spread for Metrosource.

For more information and tour dates, visit www.well-strung.com