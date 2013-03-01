What’s Happening in the Arts May 3-17?

The Peregrine Theatre Ensemble has announced its summer production of Hair. If you’re interested in the dawning of the Age of Aquarius (and who isn’t?) check out their website for dates and times. peregrinetheatre.org

At the Cape Rep starting May 9 it’s Merrily We Roll Along. Following three best friends over the 20-year span of their artistic careers, Sondheim’s brilliant score includes, “Not a Day Goes By,” “Old Friends” and “Good Thing Going.” As the trio of creatives, Cape Rep favorites Jared Hagan, Trish LaRose, and Adam Berry will bring their real-life friendship to the stage, and the drive and wit of the story to life. caperep.org

At the Provincetown Theater, starting May 17 you can see You Can’t Take It with You, one of the most popular and produced plays in American history, unfurling under the bohemian roof of Grandpa Vanderhof’s creatively eccentric family—writers, painters, ballet dancers, xylophone players, caged snakes, a Russian duchess, and a basement full of firecrackers. When love blooms between Grandpa Vanderhof’s pretty granddaughter and the handsome son of an uptight, conservative Wall Street banker, the collision of their two worlds explodes into laughter! Provincetowntheater.org

At the Provincetown Art Association and Museum, PAAM Director Christine McCarthy is thrilled to present the work of artist Yvette Drury Dubinsky in her annual Director’s Choice exhibition. Bringing together approximately twenty works of art from nearly three decades of the artist’s career, this exhibition exemplifies Dubinsky’s powerful ability to combine practices resulting in elegant, textural, organic, and geometric compositions that narrate her life’s journey. A diverse range of media form Dubinsky’s body of work, including drawing, photography, collage, printmaking, and digital manipulation. Based on her personal encounters from global travels to certain smells, social concerns, to living on Cape Cod, the creative process results in a series of compositions that track and record a diverse experience. Opening reception is Friday, May 4, 6pm. PAAM.org

The Cape Cod Theatre Company is reviving Wrinkles, The Musical, a celebration of women and aging, written by local playwrights Naomi Turner and Wilderness Sarchild; directed by Nina Schuessler; with music by Grammy Award-winner Jason Howland, Cape composer and musical director Malcolm Granger, recording artist Sarah Burrill and Dana McCoy. The show opens on May 24 and runs through June 17, and takes place in a large and very active senior living community in central Florida. Capecodtheatrecompany.org

The Purple Feather Café & Treatery will be presenting the eighth annual Great Provincetown Chocolate Scavenger Hunt on Mother’s Day weekend, Saturday and Sunday, May 12-13. The Purple Feather creates individual chocolate sculptures that are displayed by partner businesses throughout the weekend. On the day of the event, Scavenger Hunt players will pick up an entry card and hint sheet at the Purple Feather. Once a player has located the partner business and the chocolate sculpture inside, an employee stamps their card.

From May 30-June 22 at the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theatre it’s THIS IS OUR YOUTH, a living snapshot of the moment between adolescence and adulthood when many young people first go out into the world on their own, armed only with the ideas and techniques they developed as teenagers—ideas and techniques far more sophisticated than their parents ever realize, and far less effectual than they themselves can possibly imagine. What.org

And, finally, check out this summer’s outstanding lineup of comedians, Broadway performers, and drag shows at the Art House by going to provincetownarthouse.com.