We welcome everyone who would like to be a DJ. Volunteers can get trained regardless of experience or current openings on the broadcast schedule. The Program Committee currently welcomes proposals to fill alternate Monday nights from 9-11pm. Contact matty@womr.org or call the office for more information.
Get In the Groove
Donate your old records to WOMR or add to your collection with something from our online record store. Call the office oremail Mattyto arrange donation of your collection. We’ll even come pick them up if necessary.