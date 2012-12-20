Featured

And Then There Are The Players

The Subdudes

The Subdues at Payomet 8pm Thursday July 13

Formed in New Orleans in 1987, The Subdudes blend Cajun roots with an urbane mixture of rock, country, folk, blues, New Orleans R&B, Zydeco and gospel to create  a gumbo of American roots music uniquely their own.

LIVE in Orleans!

July 11 – Americana

John Salerno Band, Village Green, Rt. 28 & Main St.
VB and The Buzz, Artist Cottages, 21 Old Colony Way
Crabgrass Bluegrass, Main Street Square, 100 Rt. 6A
Tim Sweeney and the Fringe, Parish Park, 44 Main St.

 