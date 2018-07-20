Capital Improvements
Big thanks to the Mass Cultural Council and the Cultural Facilities Fund for awarding the grant that resulted in the successful conclusion of the capital campaign. Thanks are also due to the Kelley Foundation for their support, and to the many businesses and individuals who dug deep to help ensure the viability of the station for many years to come.
With the successful completion of the Broadcast Equipment Capital Campaign, we’re set to start construction of the new studio in the fall. We can’t wait for the improved sound quality and the more sophisticated and user-friendly equipment. The addition of mobile broadcasting equipment will allow us to represent our community at live events across the Cape and improve access for those who want to get on the air.