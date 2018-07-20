Broadcast Equipment Capital Campaign
Your little station that could is in the home stretch of our effort to raise the money to replace the equipment that makes it all possible. We’ve done as much as we can with duct tape and soldering irons, and the electronics are in real danger of failing altogether. Our sound isn’t as clear as we’d like and our DJs are having trouble getting the machines to behave. The new gear will help us sound better than we ever have before and it will allow us to do things we’ve not be able to do, like live remote broadcasts from locations throughout the Cape. Please consider what you can do to help the cause and make your donation today. You can contribute to the campaign in general, or you can fund a specific piece of equipment. Some examples of the latter are:
Primary broadcast console – $30,000
Secondary broadcast console – $14,000
Remote broadcast equipment – $10,000
Microphones – $4,700 ($590 ea.)
Monitor speakers – $1,500 ($500/pr.)
Turntables (Yes!) – $1,380 ($460 ea.)
Headphones – $500 ($100 ea.)
There’s also tons of stuff behind the scenes that needs to be replaced – switches, routers, cables, etc. Pick an item, fund a need and celebrate your commitment to quality. Call us in the office at 508-487-2619 or use the form on the website.
If you’ve got a car that’s more trouble than it’s worth, it’s still worth something to us. Call our partners at 866-966-7123 or will out the form on their website. They’ll come to you, take the jalopy off your hands and turn it into cash for the station. You solve two problems with one phone call.