Coronavirus Update
In order to keep everyone safe, the office is closed until further notice. If you have messages that need to get on the air, please contact matty@womr.org. You may not hear all of your favorite DJs at their normal times, but we’re doing our best to get everyone up to speed on creating new shows from home.
We’re in the process of developing procedures to ensure a clean and healthy workplace. Once we have those things in place and we’re able to get fully stocked on the necessary supplies, we’ll slowly begin to welcome the volunteers back to the studio to resume live broadcasting. As of now, there are no firm dates as to when that might happen.
Thank you for your patience and understanding. As always, we’ll serve our mission of entertaining and informing our community in the most responsible way we can.