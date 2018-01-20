Drum Roll Please
After much deliberation, our loyal team of volunteers led by Marge Piercy have chosen the winners of the 2017 Joe Gouveia Outermost Poetry Contest. Everyone is invited to join us for a celebratory reading on March 22 at Wellfleet Preservation Hall. Ain’t no party like a poetry party! Congratulations to the winners and to all who put their hearts on the page.
Vintage Vinyl For Sale
Your record buying habit can help support community radio. We’ve got thousands of formerly loved titles for sale, ready to be a part of your collection. On the other hand, if you’ve got old records that are draggin’ you down, you can donate them to our inventory. Click on the link to visit our shop at Discogs, or call the office to donate your discs.