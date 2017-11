LISTEN NOW

Live stream through the website, or via:

The last two weeks of content are available here. Click on “View Full Archive” and click on the calendar for each day’s programs.



Be a DJ

We are always looking for folks who would like to be a DJ. No experience necessary. We’re also interested in hearing from people who would like to host a talk show. Call the office at 508-487-2619 to find out how to get started. Send proposals to matty@womr.org

Donate Your Vehicle

Call 866-WOMR-123 or fill out the form to donate your car, boat or motorcycle today. Our contractor will handle all the details and the station will reap the rewards of your wreck.

Vinyl Swap Shop

Donate your old records to support the station. We’ll appraise them, list them for sale in our online record store and give you a tax credit for your gift. If you’re a collector, perhaps you’d like to pick something up for yourself. It’s a win-win.