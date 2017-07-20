Getcher Swag On
LIVE in Orleans!
Anna & Elizabeth Tuesday August 1 at Payomet Inspired by the richness and tradition of the music, Anna and Elizabeth gather songs and stories from archives and visits with elders. They bring these songs to life in performance with sparse, atmospheric arrangements using guitar, banjo, fiddle, and the uncanny blend of their voices in close harmony.
August 1 – Folk
Kami Lyle
Village Green, Rt. 28 & Main St.
Jordan Renzi
Artist Cottages, 21 Old Colony Way
Jake Bautista
Main Street Square, 100 Rt. 6A
Chandler Travis Three-O
Parish Park, 44 Main St.